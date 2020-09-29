Hong Kong is aiming to revive its construction sector amid the recession. Photo: Felix WongHong Kong is aiming to revive its construction sector amid the recession. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

HK$500 billion in public works to be ramped up over five years to drag Hong Kong out of recession

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam says move aimed at keeping struggling construction sector afloat
  • Other projects include residential works by Housing Authority, MTR plans, hospital expansions and university facilities

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang

Updated: 2:47pm, 29 Sep, 2020

