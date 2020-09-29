Duncan Pescod, CEO of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority. Photo: Edward Wong
developing | Head of Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Duncan Pescod steps down
- He will end five-year stint with city’s multibillion-dollar arts hub, according to source
- Construction work on the district began in 2013, and the project has been plagued by budget overruns
Topic | West Kowloon Cultural District
