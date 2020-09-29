Duncan Pescod, CEO of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority. Photo: Edward WongDuncan Pescod, CEO of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

developing | Head of Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Duncan Pescod steps down

  • He will end five-year stint with city’s multibillion-dollar arts hub, according to source
  • Construction work on the district began in 2013, and the project has been plagued by budget overruns

Topic |   West Kowloon Cultural District
Kanis Leung
Updated: 5:40pm, 29 Sep, 2020

