More Don Don Donki stores are to open in Hong Kong over the coming months, including a 24-hour one in Central. Photo: May TseMore Don Don Donki stores are to open in Hong Kong over the coming months, including a 24-hour one in Central. Photo: May Tse
More Don Don Donki stores are to open in Hong Kong over the coming months, including a 24-hour one in Central. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Japanese chain Don Don Donki to open three more Hong Kong stores, defying coronavirus slowdown across retail industry

  • Multi-storey superstores selling all things Japan to open in Central, Tseung Kwan O, and Siu Sai Wan
  • Plan will see the number of the stores in Hong Kong doubling by early next year

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 8:23am, 30 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
More Don Don Donki stores are to open in Hong Kong over the coming months, including a 24-hour one in Central. Photo: May TseMore Don Don Donki stores are to open in Hong Kong over the coming months, including a 24-hour one in Central. Photo: May Tse
More Don Don Donki stores are to open in Hong Kong over the coming months, including a 24-hour one in Central. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE