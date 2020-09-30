More Don Don Donki stores are to open in Hong Kong over the coming months, including a 24-hour one in Central. Photo: May Tse
Japanese chain Don Don Donki to open three more Hong Kong stores, defying coronavirus slowdown across retail industry
- Multi-storey superstores selling all things Japan to open in Central, Tseung Kwan O, and Siu Sai Wan
- Plan will see the number of the stores in Hong Kong doubling by early next year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
More Don Don Donki stores are to open in Hong Kong over the coming months, including a 24-hour one in Central. Photo: May Tse