More than six people share a table at a Hong Kong restaurant on September 27. The two families were briefly separated by two small panels. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong restaurants skirting seating limits with plastic barriers at tables may fall foul of Covid-19 regulations, industry leaders say
- Desperate for business, many eateries and bars are operating on the edges of the city’s social-distancing rules by subdividing individual tables
- But some in sector complain the government’s definition of ‘effective partition’ is nebulous at best
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
More than six people share a table at a Hong Kong restaurant on September 27. The two families were briefly separated by two small panels. Photo: Handout