More than six people share a table at a Hong Kong restaurant on September 27. The two families were briefly separated by two small panels. Photo: HandoutMore than six people share a table at a Hong Kong restaurant on September 27. The two families were briefly separated by two small panels. Photo: Handout
More than six people share a table at a Hong Kong restaurant on September 27. The two families were briefly separated by two small panels. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong restaurants skirting seating limits with plastic barriers at tables may fall foul of Covid-19 regulations, industry leaders say

  • Desperate for business, many eateries and bars are operating on the edges of the city’s social-distancing rules by subdividing individual tables
  • But some in sector complain the government’s definition of ‘effective partition’ is nebulous at best

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 6:00pm, 30 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
More than six people share a table at a Hong Kong restaurant on September 27. The two families were briefly separated by two small panels. Photo: HandoutMore than six people share a table at a Hong Kong restaurant on September 27. The two families were briefly separated by two small panels. Photo: Handout
More than six people share a table at a Hong Kong restaurant on September 27. The two families were briefly separated by two small panels. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE