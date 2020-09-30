Hong Kong is facing a huge deficit from government spending to keep residents and businesses afloat amid the Covid-19 pandemic and recession. Photo: Sun YeungHong Kong is facing a huge deficit from government spending to keep residents and businesses afloat amid the Covid-19 pandemic and recession. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong closer to launching unprecedented HK$22.4 billion investment vehicle with appointment of top executives

  • The Hong Kong Growth Portfolio, similar to Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek, will invest in projects centred on lifting city’s competitiveness
  • Six individuals from technology, banking and commerce will sit on governance committee chaired by Financial Secretary Paul Chan

Denise Tsang
Updated: 8:37pm, 30 Sep, 2020

