Hong Kong is facing a huge deficit from government spending to keep residents and businesses afloat amid the Covid-19 pandemic and recession. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong closer to launching unprecedented HK$22.4 billion investment vehicle with appointment of top executives
- The Hong Kong Growth Portfolio, similar to Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek, will invest in projects centred on lifting city’s competitiveness
- Six individuals from technology, banking and commerce will sit on governance committee chaired by Financial Secretary Paul Chan
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2020-2021
Hong Kong is facing a huge deficit from government spending to keep residents and businesses afloat amid the Covid-19 pandemic and recession. Photo: Sun Yeung