Henry Tang with Duncan Pescod. Photo: Robert Ng
Outgoing chief of West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Duncan Pescod accuses government of keeping him in dark over exit
- CEO Duncan Pescod confirms he agreed with West Kowloon Cultural District Authority chairman Henry Tang Ying-yen to leave at the end of November
- But he says in Facebook post that it was earlier than he planned and had come about ‘because the government has decided they want me out’
Topic | West Kowloon Cultural District
