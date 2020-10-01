A man orders a drink at a tea shop as police officers stand outside in Causeway Bay on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam
Disappointing start to ‘golden week’ for Hong Kong retailers, as protests, Covid-19 take toll
- The absence of mainland visitors and a heavy police presence make for a slow day during a usually busy time of year
- Some shoppers, however, say they are happy to skip the customary crowds
Topic | Golden Week
A man orders a drink at a tea shop as police officers stand outside in Causeway Bay on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam