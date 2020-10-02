Hong Kong’s unemployed and underemployed often face high hurdles to accessing government aid, politicians said on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei ChenHong Kong’s unemployed and underemployed often face high hurdles to accessing government aid, politicians said on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Raft of proposals aimed at helping Hong Kong’s unemployed floated after Beijing’s liaison office chief highlights issue on National Day

  • Ideas mooted by pro-establishment politicians include lowering threshold for welfare applications, creating unemployment fund, allowing pension withdrawals
  • The proposals come a day after rare charm offensive saw Luo Huining visit with underprivileged city residents on Thursday

Kanis Leung
Updated: 2:37pm, 2 Oct, 2020

