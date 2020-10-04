The Hong Kong government is issuing new bonds with guaranteed interest rates to give residents a larger stake in the city’s key finance sector. Photo: AFPThe Hong Kong government is issuing new bonds with guaranteed interest rates to give residents a larger stake in the city’s key finance sector. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong to issue new iBonds with guaranteed interest rates to give residents bigger slice of financial services pie: Paul Chan

  • City’s government to issue up to HK$13 billion in debt, including iBonds featuring a guaranteed interest rate of 2 per cent
  • The financial sector is a ‘pillar’ of the Hong Kong economy, finance chief Chan notes, but ‘it would be better if it could let the general public take part’

Ng Kang-chungChad Bray
Updated: 8:20pm, 4 Oct, 2020

