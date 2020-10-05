Tourist hotspots such as the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront have been quiet for much of the year as the coronavirus puts off mainland visitors. Photo: Winson WongTourist hotspots such as the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront have been quiet for much of the year as the coronavirus puts off mainland visitors. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong suffers more than HK$2 billion in lost tourism revenue for ‘golden week’, as Covid-19 border curbs keep mainland Chinese visitors away

  • City counting the cost as number of visitors crossing the border over the holiday period dwindles to fewer than 1,000, from 566,000 last year
  • Golde﻿n week usually provides a huge economic boost as mainlanders pour into city

Cannix Yau
Updated: 7:19pm, 5 Oct, 2020

