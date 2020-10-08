A worker carries out cleaning at Ocean Park, which has expressed an interest in joining the new scheme. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
New hygiene standards for Hong Kong tourism businesses aimed at getting out message city is safe to visit despite Covid-19 pandemic
- Tourism board says new accreditation programme seeks to involve hotels, restaurants, malls and attractions
- Participating businesses will have to undergo random compliance checks and could be delisted for failing to adhere to standards
