New hygiene standards for Hong Kong tourism businesses aimed at getting out message city is safe to visit despite Covid-19 pandemic

  • Tourism board says new accreditation programme seeks to involve hotels, restaurants, malls and attractions
  • Participating businesses will have to undergo random compliance checks and could be delisted for failing to adhere to standards

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kanis Leung
Updated: 5:29pm, 8 Oct, 2020

A worker carries out cleaning at Ocean Park, which has expressed an interest in joining the new scheme. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
