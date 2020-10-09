The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong has called a 6,000 sq ft office in Central’s Bank of America tower home since 1996. Photo: Shutterstock
American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, operating at a deficit for past four years, sells pricey office space in Central: source
- While the sales price was not immediately clear, surveyor suggests it could have fetched HK$160 million despite real estate market woes
- In a May email, staffers had questioned why a sale was being mulled when the influential business group had just taken a significant loan for renovations
Topic | Hong Kong economy
The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong has called a 6,000 sq ft office in Central’s Bank of America tower home since 1996. Photo: Shutterstock