Hong Kong mothers will begin getting four more paid weeks with their newborns from December 11 it was announced on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong maternity leave to extend by four weeks from December 11, but unions say more must be done for working mothers
- The jump from 10 to 14 weeks, which the city will effectively cover for women making HK$100,000 or less, was first promised in a 2018 Carrie Lam policy address
- Union leaders say it’s good that Hong Kong ‘finally catching up’ with International Labour Organisation recommendations on the subject
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong mothers will begin getting four more paid weeks with their newborns from December 11 it was announced on Friday. Photo: Shutterstock