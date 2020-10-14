While Hong Kong has 17 public holidays, only 12 are statutory, and few employers give the other five to blue-collar workers. Photo: Sam Tsang
Raising Hong Kong statutory holidays from 12 to 17 each year to take a decade, as first details of government proposal emerge
- Labour Advisory Board tackles issue for first time, with employee reps saying 10 years too long, even as some business leaders think extra days unjustified
- Under the government’s plan, one additional holiday would be added every two years, beginning with Buddha’s Birthday in 2022
