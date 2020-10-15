Hong Kong is about to reveal a draft agreement to form a travel bubble with Singapore, according to sources. Photo: EPA-EFE
exclusive | Coronavirus: Hong Kong, Singapore set to reveal preliminary travel bubble deal, possibly without quarantine requirement
- Travel arrangement could forgo quarantine requirements for residents of both cities and launch as early as next month, but December seen as more realistic
- Ministers on both sides set to speak to the media on Thursday afternoon about re-establishing travel links
