Hopewell Holdings chairman Gordon Wu shows a drawing of a section of the Shenzhen-Guangzhou highway. Photo: Dickson Lee Hopewell Holdings chairman Gordon Wu shows a drawing of a section of the Shenzhen-Guangzhou highway. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hopewell Holdings chairman Gordon Wu shows a drawing of a section of the Shenzhen-Guangzhou highway. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Fresh from Shenzhen honours, Hong Kong property tycoon Gordon Wu blames local leadership for city’s land issues, lack of competitive edge

  • The 84-year-old, an early investor in mainland China, says ‘irresponsible’ city officials have allowed housing crisis to drive young talent away
  • Recalling a life spent advising leaders in both Hong Kong and on the mainland, Wu notes Carrie Lam, who ‘never listens to others’, not among them

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 7:30am, 16 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hopewell Holdings chairman Gordon Wu shows a drawing of a section of the Shenzhen-Guangzhou highway. Photo: Dickson Lee Hopewell Holdings chairman Gordon Wu shows a drawing of a section of the Shenzhen-Guangzhou highway. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hopewell Holdings chairman Gordon Wu shows a drawing of a section of the Shenzhen-Guangzhou highway. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE