Struggling Hong Kong tourist attractions could see business pick up in as little as a few weeks thanks to a new travel bubble deal with Singapore. Photo: Sam Tsang Struggling Hong Kong tourist attractions could see business pick up in as little as a few weeks thanks to a new travel bubble deal with Singapore. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Tourism sector hails Hong Kong-Singapore bubble as ‘big step’ for city’s coronavirus-battered economy

  • Local travel agencies are already brainstorming ways to capitalise, though many believe business travellers will be first to make the trip
  • Hopes high scheme will be a success, paving way for similar travel corridors with other destinations

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Kanis Leung
Updated: 9:33am, 16 Oct, 2020

