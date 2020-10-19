With Covid-19 keeping mainland tourists out, Hong Kong’s financially struggling theme parks are focusing on locals out of necessity. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen With Covid-19 keeping mainland tourists out, Hong Kong’s financially struggling theme parks are focusing on locals out of necessity. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
With Covid-19 keeping mainland tourists out, Hong Kong’s financially struggling theme parks are focusing on locals out of necessity. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Can they survive? Ocean Park, Disneyland woo Hong Kong residents to make up for millions of missing visitors

  • Loss-making theme parks slash ticket prices, add new activities to attract locals
  • Survival of star attractions hangs in the balance after Covid-19 forced them to close 200 days

Topic |   Tourism
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 8:23am, 19 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
With Covid-19 keeping mainland tourists out, Hong Kong’s financially struggling theme parks are focusing on locals out of necessity. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen With Covid-19 keeping mainland tourists out, Hong Kong’s financially struggling theme parks are focusing on locals out of necessity. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
With Covid-19 keeping mainland tourists out, Hong Kong’s financially struggling theme parks are focusing on locals out of necessity. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE