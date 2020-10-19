The Shenzhen Bay Bridge that connects to Hong Kong. New policies favouring the mainland city have created uncertainty over the direction of its neighbour. Photo: Xinhua The Shenzhen Bay Bridge that connects to Hong Kong. New policies favouring the mainland city have created uncertainty over the direction of its neighbour. Photo: Xinhua
The Shenzhen Bay Bridge that connects to Hong Kong. New policies favouring the mainland city have created uncertainty over the direction of its neighbour. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Will Shenzhen swallow Hong Kong as booming mainland city wins more economic freedoms?

  • Beijing’s fresh reforms for the Guangdong powerhouse have stoked fears over the future of the financial hub
  • But Hong Kong’s strengths – reliable courts, free-flowing information and strong international schools – can still lure investors looking north, experts say

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Ng Kang-chungCannix Yau
Ng Kang-chung and Cannix Yau

Updated: 9:14am, 19 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Shenzhen Bay Bridge that connects to Hong Kong. New policies favouring the mainland city have created uncertainty over the direction of its neighbour. Photo: Xinhua The Shenzhen Bay Bridge that connects to Hong Kong. New policies favouring the mainland city have created uncertainty over the direction of its neighbour. Photo: Xinhua
The Shenzhen Bay Bridge that connects to Hong Kong. New policies favouring the mainland city have created uncertainty over the direction of its neighbour. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE