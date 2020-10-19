A lone traveller arrives in Hong Kong via the Shenzhen Bay Port in February. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong tourism almost non-existent, with visitor numbers for September down 99.7 per cent from last year
- Covid-19 travel restrictions have paralysed global tourism, with Hong Kong entry mostly off limits for non-residents
- Just over 9,100 arrivals entered Hong Kong in September, less than half a per cent of the amount of visitors the same time last year
Topic | Tourism
