The border crossing at Shatoujiao in Shenzhen. The city is set to take pole position in the regional development plan. Photo: Bloomberg The border crossing at Shatoujiao in Shenzhen. The city is set to take pole position in the regional development plan. Photo: Bloomberg
Greater Bay Area: Hong Kong leader floats joint policies with Shenzhen to create hi-tech and innovation regional hub

  • Chief executive says Hong Kong has edge in R&D and upstream research, while mainland city excels at technology transfer
  • Neighbour could join forces to attract overseas talent and capital, she suggests

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 8:07pm, 19 Oct, 2020

