Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday noted the crucial role Hong Kong had to play in the government’s ambitious Greater Bay Area plan. Photo: May Tse
Carrie Lam says remarks on Shenzhen’s rise taken ‘out of context’, touts Hong Kong’s key role in Greater Bay Area plan
- Chief executive says work nurturing ties with surging neighbour and mainland as a whole prove she cares about city’s competitiveness
- Hong Kong to serve as a ‘dual engine’ alongside cross-border counterpart, leading way for government’s ambitious regional scheme
Topic | Greater Bay Area
Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday noted the crucial role Hong Kong had to play in the government’s ambitious Greater Bay Area plan. Photo: May Tse