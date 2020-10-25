Hong Kong’s finance chief is expecting the city’s economy to improve in the third quarter. Photo: AFP Hong Kong’s finance chief is expecting the city’s economy to improve in the third quarter. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong economy expected to improve in third quarter, says finance chief, as city records six new Covid-19 cases

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan says mainland China growth will boost export figures for September, despite soaring unemployment
  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam, meanwhile, pledges her administration will ‘spare no effort to help businesses continue to operate’

Gigi Choy and Phila Siu

Updated: 3:56pm, 25 Oct, 2020

