Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung suggests working in Shenzhen or elsewhere on the mainland could boost young Hongkongers’ careers. Photo: Martin Chan Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung suggests working in Shenzhen or elsewhere on the mainland could boost young Hongkongers’ careers. Photo: Martin Chan
Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung suggests working in Shenzhen or elsewhere on the mainland could boost young Hongkongers’ careers. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong to offer more help to young people seeking to do internships, business on mainland, but city shouldn’t fear marginalisation, local No 2 says

  • Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says working in Greater Bay Area could be a springboard for young people’s careers
  • He also insists city has no need to fear being marginalised or ‘mainlandised’ by its neighbours across the border

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 6:02pm, 25 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung suggests working in Shenzhen or elsewhere on the mainland could boost young Hongkongers’ careers. Photo: Martin Chan Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung suggests working in Shenzhen or elsewhere on the mainland could boost young Hongkongers’ careers. Photo: Martin Chan
Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung suggests working in Shenzhen or elsewhere on the mainland could boost young Hongkongers’ careers. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE