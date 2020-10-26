Cathay Pacific flight attendants arrive for a meeting to determine their next steps as an unpopular contract offer looms. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific: with deadline looming, Hong Kong flight attendants threaten collective action over new contracts that will slash pay
- Union says it has full support of membership and will ‘act fast’ if necessary after general meeting where some broke down in tears
- Pilots for the city’s flag carrier, meanwhile, push for a meeting with the labour commissioner over take-it-or-leave-it deals offered without consultation
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific flight attendants arrive for a meeting to determine their next steps as an unpopular contract offer looms. Photo: Winson Wong