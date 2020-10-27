People eat lunch inside Haiphong Road Temporary Cooked Food Hawker Bazaar in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong
developing | Hong Kong beaches to reopen from Friday, more people allowed together in restaurants, bars, as social-distancing rules relaxed, while city confirms five new cases of Covid-19
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam says rules cannot be relaxed to a large extent but some adjustments will be made
- Medical source says no local cases among latest infections
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
