Chris Beebe, head of the Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association, exits a meeting with the Labour Department on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Cathay Pacific: ‘hugely disappointing’ Hong Kong meeting sees no give on flight attendant contracts; pilots plead case to Labour Department
- Both groups of employees who survived last week’s massive lay-offs now face a November 4 deadline to accept new wage-slashing contracts, or be let go
- As cabin crew weigh unspecified collective action, the airline’s pilots say an injunction ‘one of their legal options’
Topic | Cathay Pacific
Chris Beebe, head of the Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association, exits a meeting with the Labour Department on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong