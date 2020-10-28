Duncan Pescod, outgoing head of the troubled West Kowloon Cultural District Authority. Photo: Edward Wong
Ousted Hong Kong arts hub CEO received 5.2 per cent salary bump in final year despite major setbacks, cost overruns
- Former board member says Duncan Pescod’s pay package was ‘appropriate’ when decided upon, but authority should rethink needs going forward
- The project’s chief executive was told last month his time at the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority would be ending nine months early
