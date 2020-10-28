Jobseekers fill out application forms at a fair organised by the Labour Department at Southorn Stadium in Wan Chai on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam Jobseekers fill out application forms at a fair organised by the Labour Department at Southorn Stadium in Wan Chai on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Jobseekers fill out application forms at a fair organised by the Labour Department at Southorn Stadium in Wan Chai on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong jobless rate could hit record high this year, experts warn, as unions urge for more relief measures

  • Felix Yip of Baptist University says some jobs may no longer exist, while forecasting unemployment rate will be higher than level recorded during Sars
  • Iris Pang, ING Bank Greater China economist, says many businesses will not be able to cover costs if the government does not extend wage subsidies

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 7:39pm, 28 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Jobseekers fill out application forms at a fair organised by the Labour Department at Southorn Stadium in Wan Chai on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam Jobseekers fill out application forms at a fair organised by the Labour Department at Southorn Stadium in Wan Chai on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Jobseekers fill out application forms at a fair organised by the Labour Department at Southorn Stadium in Wan Chai on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE