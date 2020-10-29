Most businesses on the normally crowded Park Lane shopping boulevard in Tsim Sha Tsui have been shut because of plummeting tourist numbers. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hundreds of workers in Hong Kong travel industry to be put on unpaid leave, union chief predicts, as wage subsidy scheme nears end
- Three of city’s biggest travel agents expected to propose move in coming days
- Sector has continued to take a battering from coronavirus pandemic, with arrivals down more than 90 per cent
Topic | Tourism
Most businesses on the normally crowded Park Lane shopping boulevard in Tsim Sha Tsui have been shut because of plummeting tourist numbers. Photo: Sam Tsang