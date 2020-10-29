Hong Kong was referred to once in a Communist Party communique focusing on driving forward the nation as a technology powerhouse. Photo: EPA-EFE
How does Hong Kong stay relevant in China’s new technological era? Innovation holds the key, analysts say
- Communist Party leadership declares self-sufficiency in technology a core element of China’s modernisation
- Beijing promises to uphold Hong Kong prosperity, stability in fifth plenum communique, but no mention of ‘one country, two systems’ as previously referred to
Topic | Greater Bay Area
Hong Kong was referred to once in a Communist Party communique focusing on driving forward the nation as a technology powerhouse. Photo: EPA-EFE