Founder of regional airline Cathay Dragon sad over closure but proud of creating Hong Kong icon
- Chao Kuang-piu, aged 101, recalls ‘remarkable’ growth of company with just one plane in 1985 into to a serious contender to Cathay Pacific, which took it over
- The carrier played a key role in Hong Kong’s transformation into an international aviation hub and its integration with mainland China, he says
Chao Kuang-piu stands beside a Dragonair plane in this undated image. Photo: Handout