Workers on average will next year not get the pay rise they had in 2019, but at least it will be an improvement on this year’s, according to a survey of firms. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong employees to get a 1.7 per cent pay rise in 2021 after lumping decade-low increase this year, survey finds
- Next year’s expected wage rise amounts to less than half of the 3.6 per cent average from 2019, as coronavirus forces employer restraint
- Firms increased salaries by only 1.4 per cent in 2020, lowest in a decade, according to Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management survey
Topic | Hong Kong economy
