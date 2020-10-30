China’s newest five-year plan will look to ‘consolidate and enhance’ Hong Kong’s unique advantages, a Beijing official said on Friday. Photo: Sun Yeung
Beijing to push Hong Kong’s ‘unique advantages’, help residents connect with globe, mainland: official
- The reassurance comes a day after single mention in statement released after fifth plenum left some wondering how city figures into China’s strategy
- Central government seeking to push ‘world’s freest economy’ towards technology and innovation hub status in next five-year plan
Topic | Hong Kong economy
China’s newest five-year plan will look to ‘consolidate and enhance’ Hong Kong’s unique advantages, a Beijing official said on Friday. Photo: Sun Yeung