China’s newest five-year plan will look to ‘consolidate and enhance’ Hong Kong’s unique advantages, a Beijing official said on Friday. Photo: Sun Yeung China’s newest five-year plan will look to ‘consolidate and enhance’ Hong Kong’s unique advantages, a Beijing official said on Friday. Photo: Sun Yeung
China’s newest five-year plan will look to ‘consolidate and enhance’ Hong Kong’s unique advantages, a Beijing official said on Friday. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Beijing to push Hong Kong’s ‘unique advantages’, help residents connect with globe, mainland: official

  • The reassurance comes a day after single mention in statement released after fifth plenum left some wondering how city figures into China’s strategy
  • Central government seeking to push ‘world’s freest economy’ towards technology and innovation hub status in next five-year plan

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 2:48pm, 30 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s newest five-year plan will look to ‘consolidate and enhance’ Hong Kong’s unique advantages, a Beijing official said on Friday. Photo: Sun Yeung China’s newest five-year plan will look to ‘consolidate and enhance’ Hong Kong’s unique advantages, a Beijing official said on Friday. Photo: Sun Yeung
China’s newest five-year plan will look to ‘consolidate and enhance’ Hong Kong’s unique advantages, a Beijing official said on Friday. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE