People have breakfast at Yat Yat Place in Whampoa on Friday, as social-distancing rules pertaining to restaurants eased. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong social-distancing measures relaxed, but diners still wary, with most preferring to eat in small groups
- An informal survey of restaurants during the busy lunch hour found only three groups taking advantage of relaxed rules allowing up to six at a table
- Some diners said they were still worried about the risk of infection, while others complained of inconsistencies in the government’s approach
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
