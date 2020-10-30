Hong Kong is ready to fight the US’ demand for its goods to bear a ‘Made in China’ label. Photo: Shutterstock
developing | Hong Kong will take ‘Made in China’ label row with US to World Trade Organization: source
- The new labelling arrangement, which has been hotly protested, is due to take effect on November 9, days after the US election
- The move, part of an executive order by President Donald Trump, was designed to reflect Hong Kong’s status as ‘just another Chinese city’
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong is ready to fight the US’ demand for its goods to bear a ‘Made in China’ label. Photo: Shutterstock