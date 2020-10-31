The Greater Bay Area, which seeks to turn Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong province cities into a regional economic powerhouse, is seen on a map. Photo: AP The Greater Bay Area, which seeks to turn Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong province cities into a regional economic powerhouse, is seen on a map. Photo: AP
The Greater Bay Area, which seeks to turn Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong province cities into a regional economic powerhouse, is seen on a map. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong should stick to China’s economic blueprint amid uncertainty over US ties, finance chief says

  • Quoting analysts, Paul Chan says US policy on China likely to remain the same, no matter who becomes the next American president
  • Hong Kong will benefit the most by seizing opportunities in mainland’s ‘internal circulation’ economic strategy and the Greater Bay Area, he adds

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 4:32pm, 31 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Greater Bay Area, which seeks to turn Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong province cities into a regional economic powerhouse, is seen on a map. Photo: AP The Greater Bay Area, which seeks to turn Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong province cities into a regional economic powerhouse, is seen on a map. Photo: AP
The Greater Bay Area, which seeks to turn Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong province cities into a regional economic powerhouse, is seen on a map. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE