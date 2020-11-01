Jobseekers fill out application forms at an employment fair organised by the Labour Department at Southorn Stadium in Wan Chai on October 28, 2020. Photo: Nora Tam Jobseekers fill out application forms at an employment fair organised by the Labour Department at Southorn Stadium in Wan Chai on October 28, 2020. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong registers 80 per cent month-on-month rise in vacancies in September even as jobless rate remains high, labour minister says

  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says the substantial growth in vacancies is a sign the job market is stabilising
  • But experts say the figure may not portray the real picture, and jobless rate may climb further as the government pulls the plug on relief measures

Ng Kang-chung , Phila Siu and Tony Cheung

Updated: 6:38pm, 1 Nov, 2020

Jobseekers fill out application forms at an employment fair organised by the Labour Department at Southorn Stadium in Wan Chai on October 28, 2020. Photo: Nora Tam
