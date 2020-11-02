The Castle of Magical Dreams will launch to the public on November 21. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong Disneyland hopes to cast magic spell over tourism slump with November reopening of delayed Castle of Magical Dreams
- The showpiece attraction to finally launch on November 21 as part of HK$10.9 billion regeneration of loss-making resort
- The theme park, majority owned by the Hong Kong government, has been running at a loss for the last five years
Topic | Disney
