The union representing Cathay Pacific’s flight attendants failed to make any headway with the airline on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific-cabin crew meeting at Labour Department results in zero concessions, as union legal action looms

  • The two sides sat down for 3 ½ hours on Wednesday, the deadline for flight attendants who survived recent layoffs to accept new salary-slashing contracts
  • The Flight Attendants Union, which failed to budge the carrier, is expected to sign a landmark deal later in the day to join forces with city’s pilots union

Danny Lee
Updated: 3:16pm, 4 Nov, 2020

