The third wave of coronavirus infections started in July and resulted in stricter social-distancing rules. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong restaurant takings sink to record low as Covid-19 social-distancing rules hammer catering sector
- Restaurant receipts shrank from HK$26.32 billion to HK$17 billion between July and September year on year, the lowest since records began in 2004
- The third wave of coronavirus meant evening dine-in services were banned and restaurants could only serve two people per table for about 1½ months
