Hong Kong restaurant takings sink to record low as Covid-19 social-distancing rules hammer catering sector

  • Restaurant receipts shrank from HK$26.32 billion to HK$17 billion between July and September year on year, the lowest since records began in 2004
  • The third wave of coronavirus meant evening dine-in services were banned and restaurants could only serve two people per table for about 1½ months

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 7:02pm, 4 Nov, 2020

