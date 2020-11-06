The US presidential election is being closely watched in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
US measures against Hong Kong unlikely to be rolled back under a Joe Biden presidency, analysts say
- Should he enter White House, Biden expected to press on with tough policies against China but less likely to use Hong Kong as a pawn in ongoing tussles, political watchers say
- Trump administration placed economic sanctions on several officials and ended the city’s special trade status
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
The US presidential election is being closely watched in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee