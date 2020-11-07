Hongkongers need to be more thorough in checking the fine print of their insurance policies, a veteran consumer rights activist says. Photo: Felix Wong Hongkongers need to be more thorough in checking the fine print of their insurance policies, a veteran consumer rights activist says. Photo: Felix Wong
Hongkongers need to be more thorough in checking the fine print of their insurance policies, a veteran consumer rights activist says. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Is Covid-19 an outbreak or natural disaster? Hong Kong insurers tussle with policyholders over claims

  • Complaints bureau chief tells consumers: don’t be lazy, check the fine print of your policy
  • Overseas students forced to return home among those with disputes over travel claims

Topic |   Insurance
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:00pm, 7 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers need to be more thorough in checking the fine print of their insurance policies, a veteran consumer rights activist says. Photo: Felix Wong Hongkongers need to be more thorough in checking the fine print of their insurance policies, a veteran consumer rights activist says. Photo: Felix Wong
Hongkongers need to be more thorough in checking the fine print of their insurance policies, a veteran consumer rights activist says. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE