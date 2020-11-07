Hongkongers need to be more thorough in checking the fine print of their insurance policies, a veteran consumer rights activist says. Photo: Felix Wong
Is Covid-19 an outbreak or natural disaster? Hong Kong insurers tussle with policyholders over claims
- Complaints bureau chief tells consumers: don’t be lazy, check the fine print of your policy
- Overseas students forced to return home among those with disputes over travel claims
Insurance
