Koon Chun Hing Lee Soy & Sauce Factory Ltd in Yuen Long will change the ‘Made-in-Hong Kong’ label to ‘Made in China’. Photo: Dickson Lee
Proud to be ‘Made in Hong Kong’, but factories replace labels to meet Tuesday deadline for Trump’s new rule
- New ‘Made-in-China’ labels prepared, but indicate manufacturing in Hong Kong
- Trump order takes effect on November 10, with new uncertainty over outcome of US election
Topic | US-China relations
