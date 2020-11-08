A TV screen on a downtown street in Causeway Bay shows president-elect Joe Biden speaking. Photo: Sam Tsang
American business community in Hong Kong expects ‘more comfortable’ conditions under Biden presidency
- While many see the Democratic president-elect as a more ‘stable’ option than Donald Trump, the US’ relationship with China is not likely to change much
- Recent controversial moves, such as revoking Hong Kong’s special trade status, are not expected to be rolled back either, observers predict
Topic | Joe Biden
A TV screen on a downtown street in Causeway Bay shows president-elect Joe Biden speaking. Photo: Sam Tsang