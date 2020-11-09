CLP Power serves Kowloon, the New Territories and Lantau in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong power company unveils HK$160 million worth of subsidies ahead of expected electricity bill increase
- Assistance includes retail vouchers for 800,000 customers and HK$600 discount to tenants of subdivided units
- The utility, along with HK Electric, will announce annual rates on Tuesday, but the rise is likely to be minimal, expert says
Topic | CLP Group
