CLP Power serves Kowloon, the New Territories and Lantau in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock CLP Power serves Kowloon, the New Territories and Lantau in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
CLP Power serves Kowloon, the New Territories and Lantau in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong power company unveils HK$160 million worth of subsidies ahead of expected electricity bill increase

  • Assistance includes retail vouchers for 800,000 customers and HK$600 discount to tenants of subdivided units
  • The utility, along with HK Electric, will announce annual rates on Tuesday, but the rise is likely to be minimal, expert says

Topic |   CLP Group
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 7:05pm, 9 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
CLP Power serves Kowloon, the New Territories and Lantau in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock CLP Power serves Kowloon, the New Territories and Lantau in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
CLP Power serves Kowloon, the New Territories and Lantau in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE