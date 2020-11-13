Hong Kong has been locked in recession for five consecutive quarters. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong economy forecast to shrink by record 6.1 per cent for full year although coronavirus relief measures cushion blow
- Latest full-year figure revised from an estimated contraction of between 6 per cent and 8 per cent in August
- Gross domestic product contracted by worse than expected 3.5 per cent in third quarter, but showed marked improvement from previous two periods
Topic | Hong Kong economy
