Businessman and International Chamber of Commerce adviser Victor Fung says governments should do more to help SMEs survive the pandemic. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong tycoon and International Chamber of Commerce adviser calls on G20 to cooperate to save SMEs amid pandemic
- Businessman Victor Fung says boosting trade-related finance would be a low-risk means of providing stimulus to small and medium-sized enterprises
- G20 leaders are expected to meet for an online summit later this month
