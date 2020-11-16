An aerial view of Siu Ho Wan MTR Depot on Lantau Island. Photo: Roy Issa
exclusive | Lantau seafront site to yield ‘thousands of subsidised flats’ in bid to plug Hong Kong’s housing shortfall
- Project, which will also include private homes, set to be announced in coming policy address by city leader, source says
- Development marks first time MTR Corp will contribute to public housing, with up to half of site quota designated as subsidised homes
Topic | Hong Kong housing
An aerial view of Siu Ho Wan MTR Depot on Lantau Island. Photo: Roy Issa