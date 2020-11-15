Some legal sector leaders say expanding into the Greater Bay Area will be essential for local law firms’ survival. Photo: Martin Chan
Legal, business leaders say there’s a pot of gold waiting in Guangdong, but Hong Kong lawyers are reluctant to grab it
- Local lawyers are concerned about taking advantage of a new scheme to practise in Guangdong, saying they’re unfamiliar with the mainland legal ecosystem
- But some sector leaders are encouraging them to step out of their comfort zone, saying opportunities in Hong Kong are drying up for all but the biggest firms
Topic | Greater Bay Area
